Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually abused a girl, 7, in Brooklyn on Oct. 28, 2022. (NYPD)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly lured a 7-year-old girl into a Brooklyn building Friday and tried offering her money to perform a sex act, authorities said.

The child was in front of 1321 38th Street in Borough Park at around 5:30 p.m. when the suspect tricked her into entering the building and exposed himself, police said. The man also allegedly offered the girl money to perform a sex act, but she refused and was able to flee the scene, according to the NYPD.

There were no injuries.

The male suspect is believed to be in his 30s and was last seen wearing a black hooded short-sleeve shirt, black pants, black sneakers, black gloves, and a gray hat.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.