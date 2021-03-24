Man sought after masturbating in front of woman on Brooklyn subway: NYPD

Brooklyn

Images of a man accused of exposing himself and masturbating on a Brooklyn subway train on March 20, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man accused of masturbating in front of a woman riding the subway in Brooklyn is being sought by authorities, the NYPD said Tuesday.

According to police, the woman, 20, was sitting aboard a Manhattan-bound L train on Saturday around 2 p.m. when the unidentified man sat down across from her.

As the train was heading toward the Morgan Avenue station in East Williamsburg, the man exposed himself and began to masturbate in clear view of the woman, officials said.

She got off the train when the doors opened at the station, while the man remained on the train, heading to parts unknown, police said.

The NYPD released the above photos of who they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

