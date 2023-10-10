PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man snuck up on a woman and groped her on a Brooklyn street last week, police said Tuesday,

The 27-year-old woman was walking by 55 Saint Johns Pl. in Park Slope when the suspect came up from behind and sexually assaulted her at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was not injured.

The suspect ran eastbound on Saint Johns Place and remained at large, as of Tuesday, police said.

So far, there have been 86 sex crimes reported in New York City this year, a slight decrease compared to the first nine months of 2022, according to NYPD data.

Rapes have also decreased by 19% citywide, according to NYPD statistics.

