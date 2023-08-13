SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly snatched the chain off a rider’s neck on the B49 bus in the Bronx on Aug. 6, according to authorities.

The victim, 89, was on the bus heading northbound when an unknown man walked up to him and ripped the chain off of his neck, according to police. The suspect got off the bus around Ocean Avenue and Avenue V. Police said the victim was not injured.

The suspect is described by police as 45 to 55 years old, around 5 foot 9 and 220 pounds, with balding hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.