Police are searching for a man who allegedly slashed a woman in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said.

The 39-year-old victim was attacked by a man she knew in front of 459 Fulton St. at around 3:15 p.m., police said. The woman suffered a severe laceration to the face and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene. It remained unclear how the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police released a photo of the man sought in the incident but no description was provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).