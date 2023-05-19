Police believe the four individuals pictured worked in unison to steal a moped. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was parking his scooter in Brooklyn when he was attacked by a group, slashed with a machete and robbed, police said.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The 23-year-old victim was parking his motorized scooter near Shepherd Avenue and Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills when four unidentified males accosted him, police said.

An assailant pushed the victim to the ground, displayed a knife, and attempted to stab the victim, according to police. The assailant then fled and returned with the three other suspects.

One of the assailants slashed the victim multiple times in the leg and hands with a machete while two others attempted to pull the scooter from the victim. The fourth person acted as a lookout, police said.

The assailants stole the victim’s cellphone and fled the location on mopeds. The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

