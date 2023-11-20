BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slashed a subway rider on the neck with a box cutter aboard a Brooklyn train last week, police said Monday.

The suspect attacked the man, 22, on the L train as it was pulling into the Livonia Avenue subway station at around 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to the NYPD. The victim was treated for a cut on the neck at the scene.

The suspect ran out of the station after the incident.

There have been no arrests.

