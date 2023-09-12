BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man attacked his girlfriend aboard a subway train in Brooklyn early Tuesday, police said.

The man slashed the 24-year-old woman in the hand while they were on the No. 3 train at the Pennsylvania Avenue station just before 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The boyfriend fled the scene and remained at large, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.