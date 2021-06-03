Man slashed across face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Street subway station in Brookyn

The Cleveland Street subway station, along the J line, in Cypress Hills, Broooklyn on June 3, 2021. (PIX11 News)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police were investigating early Thursday after a man was slashed at a subway station in Brooklyn, police said.

According to the NYPD, a 28-year-old man was slashed in the face around 1:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Street station, along the J line, in the Cypress Hills neighborhood.

Authorities said they were on the hunt for two male suspects who fled the station.

It was not known what led to the assault.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injury was not clear, but police described his condition as “stable.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Suspected Brooklyn child predator using dogs to lure kids in police custody, sources say

Ceiling collapse creates chaos for Brooklyn mom

Brooklyn child predator: Man using his dogs to lure kids, police say

Safe Streets advocates rally in Brooklyn following hit-and-run death of teacher

BAM's DanceAfrica festival goes virtual for another year

East Flatbush fire: 1 dead, 7 hurt in Brooklyn blaze, FDNY says

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter