The Cleveland Street subway station, along the J line, in Cypress Hills, Broooklyn on June 3, 2021. (PIX11 News)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police were investigating early Thursday after a man was slashed at a subway station in Brooklyn, police said.

According to the NYPD, a 28-year-old man was slashed in the face around 1:30 a.m. at the Cleveland Street station, along the J line, in the Cypress Hills neighborhood.

Authorities said they were on the hunt for two male suspects who fled the station.

It was not known what led to the assault.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injury was not clear, but police described his condition as “stable.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).