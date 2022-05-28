BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager dressed in traditional Jewish garb was attacked in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was walking along Park Avenue near Spencer Street when a man said “Am going to get rid of all you Jews” during an unsuccessful attempt to punch him with a closed fist, authorities said. He then shoved the victim to the ground before fleeing. The victim didn’t sustain any injuries and refused medical attention.

An investigation by the Hate Crimes Unit is ongoing. Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect, who was described as being 40 years old, around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald and of medium build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).