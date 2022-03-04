MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker shoved a 67-year-old man to the ground and threw a ladder at the victim, police said Thursday.

The NYPD release surveillance images of the suspect in the Feb. 23 attack, which happened near Beaumont Street and Hampton Avenue around 11:45 a.m., officials said. The victim was outside his home that day when the attacker walked up, stated obscenities and assaulted the 67-year-old man.

The victim suffered minor injuries, including bleeding to the head.

Police said the attacker fled northbound on Beaumont Street. The man has short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants, dark colored shoes and was carrying a glass bottle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).