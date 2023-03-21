SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man pushed a straphanger into the side of a moving train in a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was standing on the R train platform at the 59th Street station in Sunset Park at around 6:10 p.m. when the suspect shoved him into the moving train, according to the NYPD. The victim hit the side of the train before falling onto the platform but did not fall onto the subway tracks, police said.

The man suffered several cuts and bleeding from the head, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the incident was unprovoked and the suspect ran out of the station after the assault. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

