Man shoved in Brooklyn subway station suffers brain bleed: NYPD

Brooklyn

Brooklyn subway shove suspect

Police are looking for this woman in connection with a shoving incident in a Brooklyn subway station on July 8 that resulted in serious injuries, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A woman shoved a 76-year-old man to the ground, causing a life-threatening head injury, inside a Brooklyn subway station this week, police said.

The incident happened on the mezzanine of the Marcy Avenue J and M subway station in Williamsburg on Thursday around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The woman and the victim were arguing near a turnstile when she pushed him to the ground, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with bleeding in his brain, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

