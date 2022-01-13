Man shot twice in head at Brooklyn event space: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A man was fighting for his life early Thursday after being shot in the head overnight at a Brooklyn event space, according to the NYPD.

Police said the call came in around 3:4 a.m. for gunfire inside the space at 1014 East 92nd Street, in the Canarsie neighborhood.

Authorities said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot twice in the head.

He was listed in critical condition Thursday morning, according to officials.

It was unclear what led to the shooting and there was no word on any arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).