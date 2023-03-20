CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed outside a store in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened outside Francena Mini Market at 1608 Sterling Place in Crown Heights around 1:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been made. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t available from police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).