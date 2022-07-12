BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed outside a NYCHA building in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said.

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in front of the NYCHA development in Brownsville at 350 Blake Avenue around 9:15 p.m., NYPD officials said. No arrests were made.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).