CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head in the stairwell of an apartment building in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.

Authorities found the 32-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body in the apartment building at 170 New York Ave. in Crown Heights at around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.