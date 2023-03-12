SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the torso at 2815 Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay around 8:25 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).