BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot at 4th Avenue and Dean Street in Boerum Hill just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 20s who was wearing blue camo clothing. He hasn’t been arrested.

The fatal shooting follows a violent day in Brooklyn on Sunday. Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of under ten hours Sunday, according to police.

