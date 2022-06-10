CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police said a man, 25, is in stable condition after being shot Friday night.

The victim was shot in the abdomen outside of a NYCHA apartment complex about 8:15 p.m., officials said. There was no description for the suspect available, and police did not indicate what may have led to the shooting.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).