EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooter fled the station. The NYPD had not yet released a description of the suspect, but officials said he knew the victim. It wasn’t immediately clear what the dispute was about.

The shooting comes amid increased police presence on trains and in subway stations around the city. A crackdown on crime in the transit system netted more than 140 arrests as of early March.

