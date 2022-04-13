PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot near Atlantic Terminal Mall on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim was shot around 5:30 p.m. at Flatbush and Atlantic avenues.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

Additional information has not yet been released.

