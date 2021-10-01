Man shot near Barclays Center in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn
Posted: / Updated:

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was shot near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Flatbush and Fifth avenues near the Barclays Center and Chick-fil-A in the Prospect Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Police from the 78th precinct advised New Yorkers to expect traffic delays in the area and plan for alternate routes, if possible.

The man’s condition was not immediately known, and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Video: Man knocked off bicycle in string of Brooklyn sucker-punch attacks

Community advocates want repairs, renovations for Red Hook parks

Brooklyn-based sisters share Hispanic culture through new book

Stolen school bus taken for joyride

38 years after mom left baby daughter, PIX11 and the Web reunite them

In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter