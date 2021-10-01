Man shot near Barclays Center in Brooklyn: NYPD

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man was shot near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Flatbush and Fifth avenues near the Barclays Center and Chick-fil-A in the Prospect Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Police from the 78th precinct advised New Yorkers to expect traffic delays in the area and plan for alternate routes, if possible.

The man’s condition was not immediately known, and the incident remains under investigation.