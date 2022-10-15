Pictured is one of the alleged gunmen who attacked a man inside an off-duty school bus in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot multiple times inside an off-duty school bus in Brooklyn Thursday, police said.

Detectives said the 30-year-old victim was sitting alone inside a school bus parked near McDonald Avenue and Cortelyou Road around 11 a.m. when two men went inside and shot him multiple times. The suspects ran off, leaving the victim with gunshot wounds to his jaw, nose, bicep and chest. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where officials described his condition as stable.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects. They released surveillance photos of one of the gunmen, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a picture of a rose on the hood.

