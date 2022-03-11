CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday.

The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the torso.

EMS rushed Ramkissoon to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The suspect fled the scene and no arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

It remained unclear why Ramkissoon was being chased. Police said he was not known to officers and they had no prior interactions with him.

Ramkissoon was not an employee or customer of the bodega, according to police. He lived just a block away from the bodega, according to police records. His distraught family showed up at the scene overnight.

