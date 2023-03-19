EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 24-year-old man was shot inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a second-floor apartment at the Unity Plaza Houses at 545 Dumont St. in East New York just before 3 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 52-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene but it was unclear how she was connected to the victim, police said.

The Daily News reported the shooter was dressed in an NYCHA worker’s uniform and knocked on the victim’s door before allegedly pulling the trigger.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).