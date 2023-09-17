Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 24-year-old man was shot in the head in Coney Island Saturday night, police said.

The victim was shot near Surf Avenue and West 22nd Street at around 8:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

There have been no arrests.

