CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died after he was shot in the head in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday.

Officers found the victim, 26, with a gunshot wound to his head near Crown Street and Rogers Avenue after they were dispatched at around 2 a.m., according to officials. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the NYPD was underway. So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.