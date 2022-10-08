FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from a gunshot wound to the head in Flatbush Friday night, according to the NYPD.

Officers found the 40-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road after they were dispatched around 10:40 p.m., authorities said. The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to officials. An investigation by detectives was underway and no arrests have been made.

Another shooting happened in East New York just a few hours later. Police do not believe the shootings are connected.

A man, 26, was shot in the foot by another man during a dispute around 12:10 a.m. Saturday near Eldert Lane and Blake Avenue, according to police. The victim was taken to a hospital, where officials described his condition as stable. Police launched an investigation and asked the public for information in finding the suspect, who ran off after the attack.

According to the NYPD, shootings were down by more than 13% in September compared to the same time period last year. However, overall crime is up 15%.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).