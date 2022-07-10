Five people were injured during a shooting in Coney Island July 10, 2022, police said. (Loudlabs)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11)- Five people were injured in a shooting in Coney Island early Sunday morning, authorities said.

There was an unsanctioned pop-up party on the beach when the shots rang out near West 21St Street and the Coney Island Boardwalk at around midnight., according to an NYPD spokesman.

A 31-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the back, said the spokesman.

A 19-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, and another female, 26, were shot in the leg. Another male, 36, was struck in the chin. The four victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

Authorities found several shell casings and beer bottles along the boardwalk while investigating the incident, according to a video from the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

