EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man found his brother with a gunshot wound to his head inside his Brooklyn apartment Sunday night, police sources told PIX11 News on Monday.

The brother went to check on the victim, identified as 28-year-old Andrew Cruz, at his apartment on Blake Avenue in East New York around 11:30 p.m. and called 911, sources said. EMS rushed Cruz to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning. The investigation was ongoing.

