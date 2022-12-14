CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot in the chest as he drove in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He was shot just before 4 p.m. near Eastern Parkway and Rochester Avenue, officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man was the target of the shooting or if he was hit by a stray bullet. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).