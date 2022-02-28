BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A shooter opened fire on a Brooklyn subway platform, striking a man in the chest, on Sunday night, police said.

The 27-year-old victim was on the Brooklyn-bound L train platform at Broadway junction around 10 p.m., officials said. During a dispute, the unknown suspect shot the victim in the upper left side of the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s.

Sunday’s shooting comes after Mayor Eric Adams launched a new subway safety plan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).