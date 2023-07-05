CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man shot another man, who’s believed to be his brother, during a dispute at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn, sources said.

Police responded to the Coney Island I NYCHA complex on Surf Avenue Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, police found a 42-year-old man bleeding with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

It’s unclear why the men got into the dispute. Sources said the two men are brothers.

One person was taken into police custody. Charges were pending.