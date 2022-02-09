Man shot in head, killed outside his Brooklyn home: NYPD

Brooklyn

Man shot and killed outside Brooklyn home

Police on the scene after a man, 36, was fatally shot in the head outside his home in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn early Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man just getting home was shot and killed outside his Brooklyn home overnight, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 36-year-old man had just gotten out of his Honda CRV, around 12:45 a.m., when an unknown gunman walked up and shot him in the head. It happened right in front of his home on Forbell Street, near Glenmore Avenue in the Cypress Hills section.

Responding officers found man on the sidewalk, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. EMS rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police later identified the victim as Modassar Khandaker.

No arrests had been made, as of early Wednesday morning. The NYPD said their investigation into the deadly shooting was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

