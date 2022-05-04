BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the arm in Brooklyn overnight Wednesday, police said.

The 27-year-old victim had some kind of dispute along Broadway near Myrtle Avenue with a large group of people at around 12 a.m., which led to a single shot being fired, according to authorities. The man was hit in the left arm during the shooting. He walked into a hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation by police is ongoing, as no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

