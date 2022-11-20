EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 38-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to East 51st Street near Linden Boulevard around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any information on the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).