BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was fatally shot outside a deli in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was shot in the chest at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street in Brownsville around 1:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The NYPD is searching for two men who fled on foot after the shooting. Additional information about the suspects was not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).