CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed in the subway in Brooklyn Sunday evening, police said.

A 34-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the Franklin Avenue–Medgar Evers College station in Crown Heights around 8:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

It’s unclear if the man was shot on a train or in the station. Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.