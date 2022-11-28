Police asked for help identifying a man in connection to a shooting at Brooklyn Bridge Park (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A gunman walked up to a man dancing in Brooklyn Bridge Park, argued with him, pulled out a gun and shot him, police said Monday.

The 33-year-old victim was dancing with a woman he’d just met before he was shot in the abdomen shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment after being struck. The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

On Monday, months after the shooting, police released a surveillance image of a man sought in connection with the investigation. The NYPD asked anyone with information to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).