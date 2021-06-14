EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation into the death of a man who was shot inside a vehicle in Brooklyn early Monday.

It happened in the vicinity of Morgan Avenue and Stagg Street in East Williamsburg after midnight, police said.

A 33-year-old man had been sitting in the passenger seat of a Ford Mustang at the location when another man walked up to the vehicle and fired shots at it, striking the victim in the back, authorities said

He then approached the 38-year-old man in the driver’s seat and struck him with the firearm before removing his chain, police said.

The driver of the vehicle drove to the hospital where the victim was pronounced dead, according to police.

His identity has not been released pending proper family notification.

No arrests have been made.