BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The suspect approached the victim in the vicinity of Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street around 4 p.m. He told the boy he had a knife and forcibly directed him to another location, where he sexually assaulted the boy, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. He did not suffer physical injuries, police said.

Police sought help from the public to find the suspect, who they described as being 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, around 180 pounds and with bushy eyebrows.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).