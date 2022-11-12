Police are at the scene of shooting in Gowanus, Brooklyn. (Credit: Citizen app)

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was seriously injured after he was shot in the chest and another man was shot in the face in Brooklyn Saturday, police said.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 12:20 p.m. near Hoyt and President streets. A man, 23, was shot in the chest and sustained serious injuries, while another man, 26, was shot in the face, according to the NYPD. Officials said the shooter fled in a white car.

Both men were taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.