CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was seriously injured after he was shot in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities said two people in a dark-colored car drove up in the vicinity of Avenue K and East 84th Street, got off the car and fired at the victim multiple times at around 12:30 a.m. The suspects drove off, and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests in connection to the shooting have been made.

