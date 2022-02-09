Man sentenced in Brooklyn murder of his sister and his former girlfriend

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A formed Brooklyn man was sentenced to prison Wednesday nearly 20 years after he murdered his sister and former girlfriend.

Andre Neverson, 57, faces 50 years to life in prison for the July 2002 shooting deaths of Patricia Neverson, 39, and Donna Davis, 38, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Neverson fled after the shootings and wasn’t arrested until 2018. Before that, he was on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list before he was takeninto custody.

“Justice has prevailed in this case and a man who committed two senseless murders nearly 20 years ago will now pay for his actions,” Gonzalez said. “I hope that the family and friends of the victims, who waited so many years for some closure, will find solace in today’s sentence.”

Neverson shot his sister in the head on July 8, 2002. He picked up Davis later that day at Audrey Cohen College in Queens.

A man walking his dog found her body days later in an East New York dumpster. She’d suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Neverson has a lengthy criminal history. He shot a girlfriend’s uncle five times in 2000 and was deported, but he came back to the country illegally several months later. He also climbed through the window of an ex-girlfriend’s home in November of 2002. Police said he was armed. Neverson was gone by the time NYPD officers and U.S. Marshals arrived on scene.

“He’s a player,” detectives said at the time. “He’s a very resourceful individual.”