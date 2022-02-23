One of two robbers who posed as car buyers stabbed a man they were meeting in Sheepshead Bay and took his car. (Credit: NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of two robbers who posed as car buyers stabbed a man they were meeting in Sheepshead Bay and took his car, police said Wednesday.

On Sunday afternoon, one of the suspects brandished a knife in front of the victim at their meeting place along Hubbard Street near Avenue X, according to the police. One of the robbers stabbed the victim multiple times and the pair stole his car, authorities said.

EMS responded and brought the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was reported by the police to be in stable condition. The police are currently looking for the suspects and released a photo of them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).