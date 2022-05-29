BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man robbed a woman as she walked home, then sexually assaulted her a short time later early on Friday, police said.

The 54-year-old woman was on Saint Marks Avenue in Brownsville around 2 a.m. when a man in an SUV asked if she needed a ride home, officials said. The man got out of the SUV when the woman said no. He struck the woman in the abdomen, took her purse and fled.

After being attacked, the woman kept walking home. She made it several blocks, but the man came back. He got out of his SUV, sexually assaulted the woman and fled again. The woman went to the hospital for treatment after the second attack.

Police asked for help identifying the man. He’s around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, but could be a couple of inches taller. The man weighs around 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, a mustache and short, dark hair. The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).