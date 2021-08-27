Man robs two NYPD vehicles outside Brooklyn precinct: police

A man entered two parked, unlocked NYPD vehicles and stole police property in Brooklyn Aug. 8 (NYPD)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A man robbed two NYPD police vehicles in Brooklyn and stole more than $300 worth of police property earlier this month, authorities said.

It happened in front of the 60th police precinct along West Eighth Street in Coney Island around 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 8, police said.

The suspect entered two unlocked, marked NYPD police vehicles and removed about $300 worth of police property, according to authorities.

Among items stolen were police bags, a phone charger, summons, a jumper jack and personal property, cops said.

The suspect fled south on West Eighth Street, cops said.

It was not immediately known if the officers will face disciplinary action for leaving their vehicles unlocked, authorities said.

