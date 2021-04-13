Man robs Brooklyn woman he met on dating website: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection with a robbery in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on March 15, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT — A Brooklyn woman was robbed by a man whom she met on a dating website, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Police said the man met the 23-year-old victim at her residence in Bed-Stuy around 6:15 p.m. on March 15, took $200 from her and pushed her to the floor before fleeing.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s; about 6’4″ tall; and 220 pounds; with brown eyes and hair and a long beard.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).