Man robs, attacks 65-year-old woman from behind in Brooklyn

Police asked for hlep identifying this man in connection with a September robbery in Brooklyn. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A robber attacked a 65-year-old woman from behind and took off with her purse in Brooklyn as good Samaritans chased him, NYPD officials said Sunday.

The victim was near Rodney Street and Division Avenue on the morning of Sept. 23 when the robber hit her in the head and back with an unknown blunt instrument, police said. He forcibly grabbed the woman’s purse and fled, but the man dropped it as good Samaritans chased him.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor laceration to her head.

The NYPD released an image of the man on Sunday and asked for help identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).